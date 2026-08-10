West Ham United eyeing summer move for Reiss Nelson

West Ham United will look to sign 26-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson from Premier League club Arsenal this summer.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalists Dharmesh Sheth and Chris Reidy, Reiss Nelson is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Arsenal winger.

Per Dharmesh Sheth and Chris Reidy, the East London outfit are exploring the conditions of a loan move. With the Englishman entering the final year of his contract, it is unclear if Arsenal will sanction another temporary exit for the homegrown attacker.

Reiss Nelson and his career so far

Reiss Nelson has endured a topsy-turvy ride since breaking into the first-team squad at Arsenal a few years ago. While the 26-year-old was hot off the blocks at the North London club, poor form, increasing competition for places, and fitness issues have stunted his progress. However, a loan stint with Fulham in the 2024/25 season helped him regain confidence before a frustrating spell with Brentford undid the good work.

During his spell with Brentford, the English winger managed only 339 minutes of game time across 14 outings in all competitions, chipping in with only one goal and two assists. Despite that, Nelson’s stock remains high, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across London on the cards?

Reiss Nelson has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as they have sold Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal in a big-money move this summer. So, West Ham must pursue a wide attacker in the coming weeks.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the East London club’s wishlist, with Manor Solomon closing in on joining them. However, Nuno Espirito Santo wants another wide attacker, as Jarrod Bowen is the only reliable forward in the West Ham squad.

Nelson is thus a viable target, and his extensive experience of English football adds to his appeal. However, the move is in its early stages, with West Ham merely exploring a loan deal till now. It remains unclear if Arsenal will sanction a loan move to the East London club, though it may entail a renewal before the English winger moves to the London Stadium.