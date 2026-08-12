Romain Esse closing in on joining Club Brugge as talks advance

Crystal Palace attacking sensation Romain Esse is on the verge of joining Belgian outfit Club Brugge as talks advance.

According to a report from Football Insider, Romain Esse is increasingly likely to join Club Brugge, with talks between the Belgian champions and Crystal Palace advancing.

Club Brugge have emerged as the clear front-runners for Esse and are pushing to finalise a deal before the new season gets underway. The England youth international is keen on making the switch to Belgium in search of a fresh start.

Esse’s move to the Eagles never worked out

Esse joined Crystal Palace from Millwall for around £12 million in January 2025 after attracting significant interest from clubs across the Premier League. However, the English winger has struggled to establish himself at Selhurst Park and now appears set to leave the Eagles on a permanent basis.

Crystal Palace still hold Esse in high regard and believe he has considerable potential. The South London club had worked hard to secure his signature ahead of Premier League rivals and could look to protect their investment by including a sell-on clause in any agreement with Club Brugge.

The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry City, making 18 appearances as Frank Lampard’s side secured the Championship title. While the temporary spell gave Esse valuable first-team experience, it failed to convince Palace that he had a clear path into their senior squad.

His situation at Selhurst Park had already become complicated under former manager Oliver Glasner. The Austrian tactician withdrew Esse after introducing him during the closing stages of a match against Liverpool, an incident that appeared to affect the winger’s standing at the club.

While Palace have replaced manager Oliver Glasner with Pierre Sage, Esse has been unable to force his way into the plans of the new boss. Club Brugge, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their options on the flanks following the departure of Christos Tzolis to Arsenal. Esse’s ability to operate on either wing makes him an attractive option as the Belgian side look to add versatility and attacking quality to their squad.

The Belgian giants are understood to have moved quickly after Championship clubs also showed interest in the winger. Their progress in negotiations has put them firmly ahead of the competition. For Esse, a permanent switch to Belgium could provide the opportunity to rebuild his career, which has been derailed since his move to Selhurst Park.