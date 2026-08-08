Crystal Palace lodge counter offer to Club Brugge for Romain Esse deal

Crystal Palace have submitted a counter-proposal to Club Brugge after rejecting their initial bid for Romain Esse.

Romain Esse is poised to leave Crystal Palace, with negotiations between the winger and Club Brugge intensifying after the South London club rejected the Belgian champions’ opening bid. The Eagles have submitted a counterproposal to Club Brugge for Esse as negotiations continue.

According to Gazet van Antwerpen via Sport Witness, negotiations between the two clubs are continuing, with Palace understood to be willing to co-operate over a potential summer departure. The Eagles have already rejected Brugge’s initial proposal but have now responded with a counteroffer as both sides seek common ground.

As per reports, Club Brugge’s initial offer was around €8 million plus €2 million in add-ons for Esse, a proposal Crystal Palace rejected. The South London outfit are believed to be looking to recoup the investment they made when they signed the winger from Millwall in January 2025.

Why are Club Brugge keen on signing Esse?

The Belgian champions are targeting Esse as they look to replace Christos Tzolis, who joined Arsenal this summer. RCD Mallorca winger Jan Virgili remains their priority target, but Brugge want to bring in another wide player as they look to maintain their attacking strength.

Esse has emerged as the leading candidate alongside Virgili, with the Belgian side already making progress in their pursuit. Personal terms are unlikely to be a problem, meaning an agreement between the clubs is now the main obstacle standing in the way of the transfer.

The England youth international arrived at Selhurst Park with high expectations after impressing at Millwall and was viewed as a long-term replacement for Eberechi Eze. However, he has failed to establish himself in South London.

Esse made only a handful of appearances during his initial spell under Oliver Glasner before being sent on loan to Coventry City in January. Although he helped Coventry secure promotion to the Premier League, the loan did not restore his place in Crystal Palace’s plans. A permanent switch to Club Brugge could now provide Esse with the opportunity to rebuild his career.

Brugge have developed a strong reputation as a destination for players looking to revive their careers after difficult spells in England. Tzolis is a particularly relevant example, having struggled at Norwich City before flourishing in Belgium. The Belgian champions will hope Esse can follow a similar path. With Crystal Palace rejecting the first bid but shown a willingness to negotiate, talks are expected to accelerate.