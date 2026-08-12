Largie Ramazani pushing for summer move to Valencia

Largie Ramazani wants to rejoin Valencia after his loan spell, but Daniel Farke has frozen him out at Leeds United and the Spanish club’s CEO Ron Gourlay is unconvinced.

According to AS, via Sport Witness, Ramazani is not highly rated by Farke, and Valencia do not currently view the 25-year-old Leeds United wide man as a priority target. The winger is eager to rejoin the Spanish club after a positive loan spell.

Ramazani played a significant role in Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League during the 2024/25 season, featuring 31 times across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. At Valencia in the 2025/26 season, he made a slow start before improving in the second half of the campaign, scoring six goals in 27 La Liga games as the club finished ninth.

Ramazani’s loan improved Valencia’s attacking depth, but financial constraints and managerial alignment issues are now stalling a permanent deal. There have been suggestions that the Spanish side had planned talks with Leeds United over a deal for the winger, but nothing has materialised as the summer window enters its latter stages.

Largie Ramazani’s path blocked by Ron Gourlay?

Per AS, Leeds United had reportedly been open to selling Ramazani earlier in the year and are seeking €8 million for the winger. However, there are currently no realistic options for the player, who clearly does not feature in Farke’s plans. The Leeds United boss wants him gone, but an injury could delay his exit by keeping him unavailable for loan or transfer.

Valencia are keen to bring in wingers, and manager Carlos Corberan is ready to welcome Ramazani back into the team. However, club CEO Ron Gourlay is reportedly opposed to signing the 25-year-old Leeds United wide man, as he appears to have a different vision from the manager.

Gourlay reportedly believes Ramazani’s profile does not match Valencia’s requirements, or that the club cannot justify the €8 million asking price. However, the report does not rule out the pursuit altogether, as Valencia could return for the player if they fail to sign their priority targets.

Los Che are also expected to try to lower the asking price or negotiate another loan deal, although Leeds United are believed to prefer a permanent transfer. With the window closing, Ramazani’s future hinges on whether Gourlay’s opposition can be overcome or whether a compromise loan emerges.