Valencia not giving up on Largie Ramazani, hatch ploy to seal deal

Largie Ramazani was on loan at Spanish club Valencia last season, and they want a permanent deal for the Leeds United winger this summer.

Largie Ramazani did quite well with La Liga outfit Valencia, but he will return to his parent club, Leeds United, this summer.

The player is not in Daniel Farke’s plans, and he is expected to leave them permanently. Valencia are hoping to sign the player on a permanent deal, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Leeds United to sell the attacker for a reasonable fee.

However, Los Che do not have the financial muscle to be a premium for the attacker. There have been rumours that Leeds could demand €10-€12 million for the Belgian attacker. On the other hand, Ramazani would like to return to the Spanish club and play for them next season.

The 25-year-old was a key player for them, recording eight goal contributions last season. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Leeds United will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would be ideal for him to join a team where he is valued as a player.

According to a report by Levante EMV via Sport Witness, Valencia are unwilling to give up on the pursuit of the 25-year-old attacker, and they will look to use sporting and emotional parameters to get the deal done.

Valencia is determined to sign Ramazani

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable deal with Leeds United. The Premier League club should ideally sanction his departure if they do not plan to use him regularly. It would make no sense for them to hold onto the player against his wishes.

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he needs regular football to continue his development and fulfil his potential. He will not want to sit on the bench at the English club next season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United need to strengthen their attacking unit this summer, and selling the Belgian winger will help raise funds to improve their own team. The Whites are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need to keep improving the team to match the Premier League elite.