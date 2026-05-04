Valencia line up talks with Leeds United for Largie Ramazani deal

Valencia have scheduled talks with Leeds United to discuss the possibility of extending Largie Ramazani’s stay at the club.

Largie Ramazani has had his ups and downs since joining Valencia on loan from Leeds United, but he has managed to establish himself as a key part of their first team, and they are keen on extending his stay.

According to a report from Football Insider, Valencia have lined up talks with the Yorkshire-based outfit, as they look to strike a deal for Ramazani. While the La Liga club are keen to have him around, they are not the only club that are after his signature.

Ramazani made the move to Leeds United in the summer of 2024. The 25-year-old winger didn’t get much game time in the 2024/25 season and ended up joining Valencia last summer on a season-long loan deal. Since returning to Spain, he has managed to turn things around to an extent.

After being on the bench for the majority of the first half of the season, he has been a regular starter for Valencia. Ramazani has started each of their last 11 league games and has found the back of the net on five occasions during that spell.

While he has been consistent from the start, the 25-year-old has finally managed to establish himself as an important part of their first team. On the back of his impressive performances of late, Valencia are now keen on extending his loan spell.

The Spanish outfit do not want to sign him on a permanent basis just yet; they are looking for another loan deal. Valencia have already scheduled talks with Leeds to discuss the potential move, as they are keen to have him around.

After things didn’t work out for him at Leeds during his debut campaign, he certainly doesn’t have a future there. Daniel Farke’s team would prefer to cash in on the 25-year-old, as they look to raise funds.

Leeds’ stance could cause problems for Valencia, who are currently struggling financially and won’t be able to meet the English clubs’ demands. Since there are other clubs in the mix, the La Liga outfit’s chances of securing Ramazani’s services look very unlikely.