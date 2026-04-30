Leeds United set asking price for Largie Ramazani

Leeds United want around €10-12 million for their unwanted winger Largie Ramazani, with current employers Valencia interested in a permanent move.

Largie Ramazani does not have a future at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke’s side ready to sell the 25-year-old winger. Valencia have the player on loan for the season, and his recent performances have left them impressed to an extent that they are eager to explore a permanent move, as AS via Sport Witness insists the Premier League club want at least €10-12 million for the winger.

Largie Ramazani is not a name many Premier League fans will be familiar with, considering he spent a solitary season with Leeds United while they were in the Championship. The 25-year-old winger arrived from Almería in Spain in the summer of 2024, but returned to Spain after a single season at Elland Road.

Ramazani joined Valencia on loan, and despite a terrible first half of the campaign, he has found his feet for Los Che. The 25-year-old winger currently has six goals and three assists to his name in 26 appearances, although those stats are all from 2026.

Leeds United are ready to sell Ramazani in the summer, hoping to add the funds from his exit to their transfer budget. Valencia are apparently interested, having been impressed with the winger’s displays in the second part of the campaign, and they remain eager to keep hold of him.

Ramazani has a contract with Leeds United until 2028, as Valencia are now exploring his price and other details in a bid to open talks with Leeds United. Despite the Spanish side’s ongoing financial issues, they are willing to hear from the English side on the finer details of a potential transfer.

How Much Does Leeds United Want for Ramazani?

Leeds United are eager to demand €10-12 million for Ramazani in light of Valencia’s interest. The price point’s affordability to Valencia is yet to be clarified, as they have had several financial issues over the years, and this demand from the Premier League side could potentially open the doors to a discussion.

Valencia may have to be swift in their approach if they wish to keep hold of Ramazani beyond the current season. The primary reason is his displays in La Liga, which are bound to attract many other clubs that may see the price and then decide to approach.