Chelsea make approach for Myles Lewis-Skelly move, deal difficult

Chelsea will look to sign 19-year-old English international Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal after launching the summer move.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Myles Lewis-Skelly is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a left-back and a midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Arsenal wonderkid. However, Chelsea’s enquiry changes the equation and may compel United to ramp up their efforts to sign him.

Meanwhile, per Sky Sports, Arsenal would prefer not to sell Lewis-Skelly “to a rival club and a team they may have to compete with for the top places” in the upcoming campaign. Additionally, a report by The Athletic has revealed that the Englishman remains focused on succeeding for the North London club.

How has Myles Lewis-Skelly fared at Arsenal so far?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has established himself as a leading young prospect in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Arsenal during the 2024/25 season. Since joining the North London club’s academy, the 19-year-old has risen through the ranks, having been part of a group of elite talent that can become mainstays in the senior side.

However, the youngster saw his involvement reduce in the 2025/26 season, as he started only five games in the Premier League, though he usurped Martin Zubimendi as a first-choice starter towards the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, the English international’s progress recently earned him his international bow, and he has represented England six times, with several well-known clubs setting their sights on him.

Why are Chelsea and Manchester United interested?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes logical sense, as despite signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, they need another midfielder, with Kobbie Mainoo the only other midfield option for Michael Carrick. Additionally, the Red Devils are combing the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is the only option for the position due to Patrick Dorgu’s transition into an attacking role.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester City. So, they are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder who can fill in at different parts of the team, making the Arsenal wonderkid an appealing target.

However, reports earlier this year asserted that Arsenal would not cash in on the English international, which the Sky Sports report has now corroborated. With the teenage sensation committed to the North London club, Chelsea and Manchester United have little chance to land him.