Marco Silva pushing Benfica to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Former Fulham boss Marco Silva wants SL Benfica to sign Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo before the end of the transfer window.

Benfica manager Marco Silva has identified Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as his preferred solution to strengthen the club’s defence this summer.

According to Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Silva is pushing Benfica to explore a deal for the 28-year-old, having worked closely with the centre-back during their three seasons together at Fulham. The Portuguese coach knows Adarabioyo’s qualities well and believes he could be an ideal addition to his squad.

Adarabioyo spent the period between 2021 and 2024 under Silva at Fulham, making 98 appearances and scoring five goals. The defender subsequently joined Chelsea in 2024 and has made 70 appearances for the Blues across the last two seasons.

However, his position at Stamford Bridge has become less secure. Adarabioyo featured for just over 1,600 minutes last season and is now facing increased competition for places, making a move away a possibility before the summer transfer window closes.

Why are Benfica interested in Adarabioyo?

Benfica are searching for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Antonio Silva to Bournemouth in a €25 million deal. The Portuguese giants had already identified several alternatives, but their plans have been complicated for different reasons.

Ibrahima Ba was one player Benfica had been monitoring closely, but he has joined Sporting CP. Issa Diop was another option, but the former Fulham centre-back has now moved to Ipswich Town.

With those avenues closed, Silva has reportedly turned towards a player he knows particularly well. Benfica’s financial situation also makes Adarabioyo an attractive option. Rather than committing to a significant transfer fee immediately, the club would prefer a loan deal, potentially with a purchase clause included.

That structure has been used by Benfica several times in recent transfer windows and could provide a compromise for all parties. Chelsea, meanwhile, have already allowed Trevoh Chalobah to leave, while Benoit Badiashile is also expected to depart. Despite those exits, the Blues still have considerable depth at centre-back.

With Chelsea’s preferred defensive group expected to consist of around four or five players, further departures could be required. Adarabioyo could therefore become one of the players sacrificed, particularly if a move guarantees him more regular football. For Benfica, the opportunity to bring in a defender already trusted by Silva could be particularly appealing.