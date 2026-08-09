Newcastle United could be best-placed to sign Omar Marmoush

Newcastle United may be best-placed to sign 27-year-old Egyptian international Omar Marmoush from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Omar Marmoush is also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Manchester City attacker.

However, per Caught Offside, Newcastle United have “huge amounts” to spend after completing three high-profile sales this summer. They are therefore best-placed to afford Manchester City’s asking price of €60-65 million, with Caught Offside reporting Marmoush is “high up on their list” to replace Nick Woltemade.

How has Omar Marmoush fared at Manchester City?

Omar Marmoush has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth €70 million in January 2025. While the 27-year-old hit the ground running and was a rare bright spot for City in the second half of the 2024/25 season, he struggled for regular game time in the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite his ability to reprise any offensive role, Marmoush has dropped in the pecking order this season, and he did not even manage 2,000 minutes of game time in 39 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and three assists. Nevertheless, the Egyptian attacker’s stock remains high, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Omar Marmoush has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist since his stint in Germany. The continued interest makes logical sense, as Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa were dreadful in their debut season with the Tyneside outfit. While the former still showed some positive signs before fizzling out, the latter never made his mark. So, the Magpies need a top-notch striker, with Marmoush emerging as a viable target.

As for Tottenham, Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth, while Randal Kolo Muani’s loan move has ended without a conversion into a permanent move. With Richarlison reportedly on the chopping block at the North London club, signing a striker is a priority.

However, with Newcastle United better-placed financially, the move likely depends on whether Tottenham can match City’s asking price and secure Marmoush’s agreement.