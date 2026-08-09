Manchester City eyeing Rodrigo Mora as Tijjani Reijnders replacement

Manchester City have identified FC Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora as a potential replacement for Tijjani Reijnders should the Netherlands international leave this summer.

Tijjani Reijnders’s future has become increasingly uncertain amid significant interest in his services, and Manchester City are already considering how they would replace the 28-year-old if a suitable offer arrives before the transfer deadline.

According to Hooligan Soccer, 19-year-old Mora has emerged as a leading option, with City considering an approach worth around $69 million for the highly-rated Portuguese midfielder. However, the two situations are directly connected. City are not currently expected to accelerate their pursuit of Mora unless Reijnders leaves.

Manchester City keeping close tabs on Rodrigo Mora

Manchester City have reportedly been monitoring Mora for several months and have compiled an extensive scouting dossier on the FC Porto prodigy. The Portugal youth international is primarily an attacking midfielder but possesses the technical versatility to operate in several areas across the midfield and forward line.

His ability to receive possession in tight spaces, escape pressure and create opportunities in the final third has particularly impressed City’s recruitment department. Those characteristics could make him an intriguing option for Enzo Maresca, who is continuing to reshape the squad following Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Mora would not necessarily represent a like-for-like replacement for Reijnders. Instead, his arrival could change the composition of City’s midfield by adding another technically gifted creator capable of developing into a major player over the coming seasons.

Reijnders departure could trigger move

For now, much depends upon what happens with Reijnders and Nottingham Forest have emerged as particularly serious admirers of the former AC Milan midfielder, with Oliver Glasner reportedly pushing for his arrival.

Mora’s stance could nevertheless encourage Manchester City if they decide to proceed. The 19-year-old is reportedly prepared to consider leaving Porto should an attractive sporting project be presented to him.

Regular playing time and a clearly defined development pathway are believed to be particularly important to the youngster, something City would need to address during any negotiations. That could become one of the more interesting aspects of a potential deal. City’s squad contains considerable competition for attacking and midfield positions, meaning convincing Mora that he would receive sufficient opportunities may be just as important as agreeing a transfer fee with Porto.

There has been no formal offer from Manchester City at this stage, and convincing Porto to sell one of their most exciting young talents is unlikely to be straightforward. The Portuguese giants are aware of interest in Mora but are under no obligation to sanction his departure.

A package around $69 million has been suggested as something City could consider, although Porto may demand considerably more before agreeing to part with the teenager. Mora is still a teenager whose greatest qualities lie in creativity and finding spaces further forward. Signing him would therefore feel less like replacing one piece with another and more like Maresca redesigning part of City’s midfield.

There is also an obvious risk attached to spending around $69 million on a 19-year-old who wants regular football. City would need to offer Mora a genuine pathway rather than simply adding another elite prospect to an already crowded squad. For that reason, Reijnders remains the first domino. If he stays, City can afford to keep watching Mora. If he leaves, one of the more intriguing transfer stories of the closing weeks of the window could quickly gather pace.