Barcelona offer €60 million package to sign Rodri

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Rodri by submitting an improved package worth around €60 million as they try to close the gap with Manchester City.

The Catalan giants do not want negotiations to drag deep into the transfer window and are pushing to reach an agreement quickly, particularly with the player already understood to be open to the move. City have softened their stance from an initial valuation of around €80 million and could now consider a sale if Barcelona move closer to €70 million.

Barcelona improve opening proposal

Barcelona’s first formal offer was reportedly worth €45 million plus €10 million in add-ons, a package that Manchester City rejected. That outcome was expected, with the opening bid designed more to establish the negotiating framework than complete the transfer.

According to Sport, talks have continued since then, and Barcelona have now increased their proposal to around €60 million. The exact split between guaranteed money and performance-related bonuses is still being discussed. The Blaugrana believe this second offer represents a significant step towards City’s revised valuation and remain optimistic that the remaining gap can be bridged.

Manchester City willing to negotiate

Manchester City’s position appears more flexible than it was at the beginning of discussions. The Premier League side had initially been looking for approximately €80 million, but reports suggest they could now sanction Rodri’s departure for a package closer to €70 million.

That gives Barcelona confidence that a compromise is possible without meeting the original asking price in full. Contacts between the clubs remain ongoing, with both sides exchanging proposals and discussing the structure of payments. Hansi Flick wants the midfielder integrated into his squad as soon as possible, and Barcelona are keen to avoid a prolonged saga.

The club believe Rodri would immediately raise the level of their midfield and provide the control and defensive security they have been seeking. Optimism at Camp Nou remains high that the transfer can be completed soon, with the possibility of presenting the Spain international next week if negotiations progress as hoped. Barcelona are now close enough to Manchester City’s valuation for this to feel like a genuine negotiation rather than an ambitious enquiry.

The difference between €60 million and €70 million is still significant, but it is far smaller than the gap that existed at the start of talks. If Barcelona can improve the guaranteed portion of the deal and structure the add-ons attractively, there is a realistic path to an agreement.