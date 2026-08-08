Newcastle United cool interest in Victor Froholdt due to two issues

Newcastle United will fall short of signing 20-year-old Danish international Victor Froholdt from FC Porto this summer.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Victor Froholdt remains the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Porto sensation.

Per A Bola, the move has been “put on ice” due to the youngster’s reluctance to join Newcastle United. The report suggests that the Dane “does not see St. James’ Park as the next step he wants to take in his career”. Meanwhile, O Jogo via Sport Witness suggests FC Porto’s insistence on a deal only materialising for his release clause of €85 million, the Tyneside club felt a move was “difficult to justify”.

Victor Froholdt and his promising career so far

Victor Froholdt is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to become a household name. The 20-year-old graduated from the youth division at FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer, and he has made significant strides at the Portuguese club. He hit the ground running at the Dragao and has been a regular in the middle of the park for the senior side.

The Dane has amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 52 outings for FC Porto thus far while chipping in with nine goals and seven assists, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Newcastle United’s interest in Victor Froholdt addresses a pressing need at St. James’ Park. The Magpies were already scouring the market for a versatile midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a significant transfer. The issues have compounded ahead of Bruno Guimaraes’s expected move to Arsenal, leaving Newcastle with a substantial void in midfield.

Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. Froholdt’s creativity and defensive attributes could offset the void left by Guimaraes, though his youth suggests a longer integration timeline than Newcastle’s immediate needs allow. Froholdt’s profile, comparable to Guimaraes’s 9 goals and 8 assists in 41 games, would have strengthened the midfield rebuild.

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Two factors have now ended Newcastle’s pursuit. Froholdt’s stated reluctance to join the Tyneside club and Porto’s demand for the full €85 million release clause have made the deal impossible to justify. A deal will unlikely materialise in the coming weeks.