Newcastle United establish contact to sign Victor Froholdt

Newcastle United will attempt to come close to a deal for 20-year-old FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt after contacting the Dane’s agents.

According to a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness, Victor Froholdt is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Porto sensation.

Per O Jogo, Newcastle have contacted Froholdt’s representatives to discuss a possible deal in the coming weeks. However, the report has suggested that FC Porto are “not showing any concern” due to the Danish midfielder’s €85 million release clause and his stance. The youngster remains committed to the 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners and reinforced that position recently.

Victor Froholdt and his promising career so far

Victor Froholdt is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Copenhagen, the 20-year-old spent most of his formative years in Denmark and graduated from the youth division at FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer. He hit the ground running at the Portuguese club and has been a regular in the middle of the park for the Portuguese club.

The Dane has amassed nearly 4,000 minutes of game time in 51 outings for FC Porto thus far while chipping in with eight goals and seven assists, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Victor Froholdt is understandable. The Magpies were already combing the market for a versatile midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal. The issues have only exacerbated amid Bruno Guimaraes’s relentless links with Arsenal.

Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, Newcastle must sign multiple midfielders as part of a broader squad overhaul, with Froholdt emerging as a viable target. The Dane’s output will directly replace Guimaraes’s returns from last season (9 goals and 8 assists in 41 games).

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The youngster is also evolving his game by adding defensive-minded attributes to his style of play. However, FC Porto’s hefty asking price of nearly €85 million and Froholdt’s reported commitment to the club remain significant obstacles to a summer move.