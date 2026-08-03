Bruno Guimaraes set to hand transfer request to Newcastle United, makes pre-season no-show.

Bruno Guimaraes’ future at Newcastle United continues to dominate headlines, with Arsenal growing increasingly optimistic of landing one of Mikel Arteta’s priority midfield targets before the transfer window closes.

While Newcastle are still awaiting a formal offer from the Premier League champions, fresh reports suggest the Brazilian is preparing to make his own intentions clear when he links up with the Magpies’ squad in Spain.

According to Sky Sports, Guimaraes left Brazil on Sunday and is travelling to Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in La Manga after agreeing a delayed return with the club. The midfielder is expected to meet new head coach Matthias Jaissle, who recently succeeded Eddie Howe, as well as senior club officials. However, reports from The Sun claim those discussions could prove pivotal, with the 28-year-old expected to inform Newcastle that he wants to complete a move to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal waiting to make a formal move

The Gunners have spent the past few weeks exploring the conditions of a potential deal through intermediaries, but have yet to submit an official bid. Despite that, confidence remains high within Arsenal that an offer worth more than £75 million could be enough to move negotiations forward.

Guimaraes is believed to have informed Newcastle’s hierarchy last month that he would welcome a switch to the Emirates Stadium, where Arteta views him as the ideal addition to strengthen his midfield following another Premier League title-winning campaign.

Although Newcastle continue to insist no formal approach has been received, they are understood to be preparing for Arsenal’s next move while remaining reluctant to sanction the departure of their captain. The Brazilian remains under contract until 2029, leaving the Magpies in a strong negotiating position despite the player’s reported desire to leave.

Jaissle faces an immediate challenge

One of Matthias Jaissle’s first major tasks as Newcastle manager could now involve convincing his captain to remain on Tyneside. The German coach only recently arrived in La Manga after replacing Eddie Howe and is expected to hold face-to-face talks with Guimaraes upon his arrival in Spain.

The midfielder’s reported desire for a fresh challenge has been linked to the significant changes at Newcastle this summer, including Howe’s departure and the exits of key players such as Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Even so, Guimaraes has continued to fulfil his professional obligations by reporting for pre-season, albeit a day later than originally scheduled following an agreement with the club. Whether those meetings result in a formal transfer request remains to be seen, but Arsenal are watching developments closely as they prepare to accelerate their pursuit.

As things stand, Guimaraes is travelling to Spain, Newcastle still expect him to report for duty, and no formal Arsenal bid has been lodged. Reporting for pre-season does not prevent a player from requesting a transfer once he arrives and the decisive moment is unlikely to be his arrival in La Manga, but rather the conversations that follow with Jaissle and Newcastle’s hierarchy. If those talks confirm Guimaraes’ intention to move, Arsenal’s long-anticipated formal bid may not be far behind.