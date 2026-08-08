Celtic increasingly unlikely to sign Nick Pope this summer

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are increasingly unlikely to sign 34-year-old English goalkeeper Nick Pope from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Nick Pope has been the subject of interest from Celtic. The Hoops are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a new backup goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window. However, they have no intention of paying anything for a new shot-stopper.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Yeah, obviously he’s player whose future is up in the air with Newcastle bringing in two goalkeepers this summer as well. But my understanding is that there’s been no contact between Celtic and Nick Pope. Celtic are in the market for a goalkeeper, but it’s more for a number two to Sinisalo, who has done well since he came in at the back of last season and has that number one jersey right now.”

“That would make a move for Nick Pope highly unlikely. I don’t think Celtic would consider bringing in a player of Pope’s experience or cost as a number two. I don’t think there’s any urgency from Celtic right now to bring in a new keeper, and I don’t think there’s been any sort of moves for Nick Pope in that respect either.”

Nick Pope and his career with Newcastle United

Nick Pope has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Burnley in a deal worth £10 million in July 2022. While the 34-year-old was already a highly-rated shot-stopper during his time at Burnley, he has made significant progress in the last four years despite his fitness struggles.

The 10-cap English international has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United, though his involvement has reduced with each passing season due to the aforementioned fitness problems, and he shared game time with Aaron Ramsdale last season and was restricted to 27 outings in the Premier League. The issue has worsened for Pope at St. James’ Park this summer.

What next?

With Newcastle United signing Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek, Nick Pope is effectively the third-choice goalkeeper for the senior side, not an ideal situation for the veteran shot-stopper. Recent reports have claimed that he has the Tyneside club’s approval to seek a summer exit.

A move to Celtic would have suited his experience, but Viljami Sinisalo’s emergence as first-choice limits Pope’s path to first-team football following Kasper Schmeichel’s long-term injury and subsequent retirement. With the Scottish champions having no interest in paying much money for a new backup stopper, Pope has to look elsewhere for his next destination.

Recent reports have linked the Englishman with Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys expressing their interest in him. The newly-promoted Premier League clubs should be Pope’s likeliest destination should he push for an exit.