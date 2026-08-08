Besiktas eyeing summer move for Conor Gallagher

Besiktas are interested in taking Conor Gallagher on loan and are awaiting a response to their potential offer for the English midfielder.

According to Sozcu, Besiktas have submitted a loan offer for Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher and are awaiting the club’s response. The Turkish giants hope the proposal could prompt Spurs to consider the prospect ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, finishing 17th and only escaping relegation at the very end of the campaign. They signed Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a €40 million deal last January, and he played 18 times in the league, scoring once and providing one assist.

Tottenham have since strengthened their midfield with significant summer signings, including Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, which has raised questions about Gallagher’s future. Premier League newcomers Coventry City were reportedly linked earlier, as Frank Lampard may have considered a reunion with the midfielder.

Besiktas in Conor Gallagher chase

Besiktas have been active in the transfer market after signing Leandro Trossard from Arsenal as a marquee addition. They did lose out to Trabzonspor in the race to sign Mohamed Salah, but the Black Eagles remain ambitious enough to target another Premier League player. Gallagher could be tempted by a sufficiently lucrative contract, something Turkish sides have been able to provide of late.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi will be key to how the club pursues the English midfielder and whether Tottenham chooses to entertain the loan offer. There is no definitive indication that Gallagher could leave Spurs, as a player of his quality might want to stabilise his career. The midfielder came through the ranks at Chelsea, moved on loan several times, and spent 18 months at Atletico Madrid before joining Tottenham.

Will Conor Gallagher leave Spurs?

There is no definitive indication that Gallagher could leave Spurs, as a player of his quality might want to stabilise his career. While he came through the ranks at Chelsea, the 26-year-old midfielder moved on loan several times. Although the Englishman eventually secured a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid, he lasted only 18 months there before joining Tottenham.

Moving away from the North London club after only six months would be difficult for a player seeking stability. However, should Besiktas make a sufficiently lucrative proposal, it would be difficult for the Turkish giants to complete the deal in the transfer window.