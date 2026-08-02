Mohamed Salah closing in on Trabzonspor switch as Besiktas move collapses

Trabzonspor are set to hijack the Mohamed Salah move after Besiktas suspended negotiations for the iconic former Liverpool star.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Trabzonspor are closing in on a move for Mohamed Salah, with a contract agreement inching closer for the former Liverpool icon. The Egyptian winger has left the Merseyside club and is widely seen as a high-profile free agent in the current market. The Turkish Super Lig club are now set to bring him on board after Besiktas suspended talks despite progressing with a deal.

Mohamed Salah was expected to make a decision on his next club after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it appears he is headed to Turkiye. The veteran winger left Liverpool following a stellar career on Merseyside, spanning nearly a decade while scoring 257 goals for the club.

Salah won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League on one occasion, and his void in Liverpool’s attack is likely to prove difficult to fill in the coming season. Meanwhile, there have been plenty of rumblings about the club he might join next, as earlier reports stated his salary demands may have scuppered a move to Saudi Arabia.

Why do Trabzonspor want to sign Salah?

Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray were previously interested in Salah, according to reports, and over the course of the last few weeks, Besiktas had progressed in talks over a deal. The Istanbul giants had reportedly closed in on an agreement worth €12 million a season, as per Fichajes, although doubts had started to creep in that the negotiations were on the brink of collapse.

Sebastien Vidal has now concluded that the talks have collapsed, and suggested that fellow Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have made a mammoth contract offer worth €17 million per year on a two-year deal. The financial elements of the deal have seen Besiktas completely suspend negotiations with Salah’s camp, with the winger now set to move to Trabzonspor.

Besiktas had earlier signed Leandro Trossard from Arsenal and had dreamed of adding Salah to put together a formidable wide attacking lineup. At the moment, it is Trabzonspor who are closing in on a deal for the Liverpool icon, and he could make a difference to their season ahead of the new campaign.