Arsenal front-runners to sign Francesco Pio Esposito

Arsenal will look to sign 21-year-old Italian international Francesco Pio Esposito from Inter Milan this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Francesco Pio Esposito is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Inter Milan attacking sensation.

However, per The Sun, Manchester United are behind Arsenal in the race to sign the promising striker. The report has suggested that both Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch the youngster in Inter Milan’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan, and they have received “glowing reports” on him. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri will demand £73 million to part ways with him.

How has Francesco Pio Esposito fared as a senior footballer?

Francesco Pio Esposito is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 21-year-old rose through Inter Milan’s academy before a loan spell at Spezia Calcio. Since returning to San Siro, he has impressed, particularly at last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Since returning to Inter Milan, Esposito has an impressive tally of 11 goals and six assists in 50 appearances, having accumulated less than 3,000 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Esposito’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Francesco Pio Esposito is strategic. Mikel Arteta wants more firepower in the final third despite having three strikers in his squad. Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid his emerging links with Napoli, while Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz have not been consistent scorers.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have a more pressing need for a striker. While Benjamin Sesko has been impressive after a slow start to life at Old Trafford, Joshua Zirkzee faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after becoming a peripheral figure under Michael Carrick. So, Esposito is an option worth considering for Manchester United.

While both Arsenal and Manchester United are chasing a summer move for Esposito, sealing a deal remains an uphill task, as recent reports have claimed that Inter Milan will attempt to tie him to a new contract. With the Italian international reportedly committed to the Nerazzurri, it will be difficult to see him move to the Premier League.