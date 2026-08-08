Arsenal demanding €80 million to sell Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are rumoured to demand at least €80 million if they were to sell Martin Zubimendi amid Real Madrid’s speculative interest in the midfielder.

Arsenal are demanding at least €80 million to sell Martin Zubimendi, according to Spanish news site Fichajes, amid Real Madrid’s speculative interest in the midfielder. There are significant doubts over whether Mikel Arteta would sanction a sale, as the manager holds the 27-year-old in the highest regard.

Real Madrid have endured a mixed period over the last few days, with the record-breaking signing of Yan Diomande coupled with Vinicius Junior’s renewal providing a significant boost to the mood at the club.

On the other hand, grim reports regarding their pursuit of Rodri have left a sour taste, and the club are now considering other midfield alternatives to the Manchester City star. Barcelona have stolen a march in the Rodri race and remain optimistic about signing the World Cup winner.

There are still obstacles to overcome, as Manchester City have reportedly rejected their initial offer for the midfielder. From Real Madrid’s perspective, they have reportedly ended talks for the midfield target, as per Ben Jacobs, leaving the Blaugrana as the prime contenders as things stand.

Zubimendi on Real Madrid’s radar

Zubimendi was a target for Real Madrid last summer, but they could not hijack his switch to the Emirates. Real Madrid may view Zubimendi as a defensively-minded alternative to Rodri, given his ball-winning profile and experience in LaLiga.

Arsenal’s €80 million valuation presents a significant barrier to any move, and reports had indicated that Real Madrid were set to revive interest in the Spaniard before they even began the Rodri chase. With the Manchester City star unavailable, the Gunners’ midfielder is now back on their radar.

Alexis Mac Allister, who is reportedly keen to leave Liverpool, remains another target, while PSG’s Fabian Ruiz is also being considered as a midfield alternative.

Is Zubimendi likely to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal have further strengthened their midfield with the addition of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. Mikel Arteta holds Zubimendi in the highest regard and is unlikely to sanction a sale, and unlikely to entertain the idea of a departure for the Spanish international.

From a playing-time perspective, Zubimendi and Declan Rice played the majority of the midfield minutes last season, and bringing in Guimaraes appears to be a measure to distribute those minutes more evenly across the squad. Zubimendi is therefore expected to play a key role ahead of the new campaign.