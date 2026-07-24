Alexis Mac Allister informs Liverpool of transfer desire

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has informed the club of his desire to leave this summer, with Real Madrid closely monitoring his situation.

Alex Mac Allister has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months, and fresh reports suggest he is eager to take the next step in his career. The Argentine international has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most influential players since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches have made him an indispensable figure in the Reds’ midfield. Despite enjoying success on Merseyside, speculation surrounding his long-term future refuses to disappear.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is among several Argentine stars considering a change of club during the current transfer window, with Real Madrid continuing to monitor his situation closely. Mac Allister’s experience at both club and international level, coupled with his versatility, has reportedly made him one of their priority targets.

Liverpool, though, remain reluctant to sanction the departure of one of their key players. The midfielder is under a long-term contract, placing the Premier League champions in a strong negotiating position should any formal offer arrive.

Iraola wants to keep Mac Allister

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has already addressed the speculation, insisting he wants to keep Mac Allister at the club. Speaking during the Reds’ pre-season tour, the Spaniard described the Argentine as an important part of his plans and stressed that Liverpool’s priority is strengthening the squad rather than allowing established stars to leave. Those comments underline Liverpool’s stance, even as rumours continue to circulate regarding Mac Allister’s future.

Mac Allister is currently enjoying an extended break following Argentina’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and is expected to rejoin Liverpool’s preparations in the coming weeks. Speculation has persisted despite his extended absence, with transfer reports continuing to emerge during his time away.

His ability to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, central midfielder or attacking midfielder makes him an attractive option for the Spanish club. Whether Liverpool ultimately entertain the possibility of a sale remains to be seen.