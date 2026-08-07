West Ham United begin negotiations to sign Troy Parrott

West Ham United will attempt to sign 24-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott from Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Real Betis are also interested in Troy Parrott, having tracked his progress at AZ Alkmaar. However, the 24-year-old is attracted by the prospect of representing West Ham United and eventually playing in the Premier League again.

Per TEAMtalk, West Ham will attempt to sign two strikers in the ongoing transfer window, and they have held talks with AZ Alkmaar over a move for Parrott. Apart from the Irish striker, Bamba Dieng is another top target, with the East London club exploring a deal for the Senegalese international.

Troy Parrott and his career-changing move

Troy Parrott has become a goal machine since joining AZ Alkmaar in July 2024, becoming one of the Eredivisie’s best attackers. He emerged a national hero after scoring all five goals in the Republic of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff wins over Portugal and Hungary. While the team did not qualify for the World Cup, Parrott’s stock has skyrocketed in the last 12 months due to his exploits for his club and country.

Parrott was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. With his exploits, the Republic of Ireland international has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return on the horizon?

Troy Parrott has been on West Ham United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Hammers have been combing the market for a striker heading into the summer transfer window. They have already parted ways with Callum Wilson after his move to Brentford, and Valentin Castellanos is expected to leave the club amid his links with Real Betis.

Additionally, Niclas Fullkrug and Pablo reportedly face an uncertain future at the East London club. Parrott has thus emerged as a viable target, with the Irish striker’s form and age profile adding to his appeal.

The AZ Alkmaar striker has evolved into a well-rounded centre-forward, demonstrated by his 31 goals and 12 assists in 2025/26. A player of Parrott’s profile (a high-volume goalscorer with creative contribution) offers West Ham a long-term solution not just to secure attacking depth but also to push for European qualification in the seasons to come. The move is now contingent on how talks between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar progress.