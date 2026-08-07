Victor Osimhen offered to Tottenham, need player sales to afford deal

Tottenham Hotspur will have the opportunity to sign 27-year-old Nigerian international Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, intermediaries have offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Victor Osimhen. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, but they have yet to decide whether they will pursue a deal for the 27-year-old Galatasaray centre-forward.

Per TEAMtalk, a move for Osimhen will not be straightforward, as Tottenham must offload one of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison to afford a deal. The Galatasaray striker’s wages also pose an issue, as his current €288,000-per-week salary after tax would make him the club’s highest-paid player.

How has Victor Osimhen fared at Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has continued to be a prolific scorer since joining Galatasaray from Napoli. The 27-year-old moved to Turkiye in September 2024 after run-ins behind the scenes at the Serie A club. Cimbom initially signed the player on loan before completing a permanent move last summer.

The Nigerian international was exceptional in his debut season, and he continued making his mark in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists despite making only 19 starts in the Turkish Super Lig. With such figures, it is hardly surprising that Osimhen remains a target for several high-profile clubs, though Tottenham may have the opportunity to beat the competition to his signature.

London calling?

Recent reports have claimed that Victor Osimhen wants to move to the Premier League during the peak years of his career. With the former Napoli striker pushing to secure an English move, Tottenham can pounce and fulfil the need to sign a striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his spell with Tottenham thus far, while Randal Kolo Muani has not completed a permanent move to the North London club. With Richarlison facing an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they need a long-term solution for the central striker berth.

Osimhen’s Premier League ambitions offer Tottenham a negotiating advantage. However, the financial ramifications of a move will stretch the North London club’s budget. Negotiations are bound to be protracted due to the Nigerian striker’s wage demands and Tottenham’s need to generate squad departures.