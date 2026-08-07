Tottenham demanding £30 million for Pape Matar Sarr amid Aston Villa links

Tottenham are seeking £30 million for Pape Matar Sarr amid exit rumours and emerging interest from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Tottenham are demanding at least £30 million to sell Pape Matar Sarr amid potential interest from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider. Tottenham are offloading players outside De Zerbi’s plans to streamline their squad.

Tottenham have spent heavily on new arrivals such as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, which could see existing players depart. Pape Matar Sarr is among them, as is Lucas Bergvall, with the latter eager to play elsewhere. In the case of the 23-year-old Tottenham midfielder, the player has long been expected to leave, according to reports.

Tottenham set Pape Matar Sarr price as Aston Villa circle

When reports first emerged of a potential summer exit for Sarr, surprise names such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were reportedly linked. Nothing has come of those stories since, with Aston Villa now appearing to be a realistic option, although it remains unclear whether Sarr welcomes the switch.

Aston Villa could attract Sarr as a cost-effective option. Meanwhile, Tottenham are demanding only £30 million for a player who remains contracted until 2030. Sarr joined the North London club from FC Metz in 2021, and was immediately sent back on loan to the French club.

He returned in 2022 and has since made more than 140 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, while winning the 2024/25 Europa League during his time there. However, the youngster has been used sporadically since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival and is surplus to requirements.

Aston Villa need midfield reinforcements

Aston Villa sold Youri Tielemans to Manchester United at the start of the window, when the Red Devils triggered a reported release clause in his contract. Additionally, Amadou Onana’s serious knee injury has compounded Villa’s midfield shortage. Unai Emery desperately needs reinforcements to maintain squad quality with UEFA Champions League football returning to Villa Park.

Signing Sarr could make sense, given that the midfielder plays a similar box-to-box role to Tielemans and is capable of playing in a deeper position. Aston Villa will need additional midfield depth beyond Sarr if they are to sustain their Champions League ambitions.