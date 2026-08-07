Jhon Lucumi open to Chelsea switch if Juventus move collapses

Jhon Lucumi could open the door to Chelsea if his Juventus deal collapses, with the West Londoners keen to add a centre-back.

According to a report by Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, talks between Juventus and Bologna have hit an impasse over the Colombian defender’s transfer. The experienced, left-footed central defender is a player of interest to the Blues, who could still look to add a player with his profile to their backline.

Jhon Lucumi was an impressive member of the Colombian squad at the World Cup and has been a seasoned performer for Bologna in Italy. He has featured in more than 150 games for the Serie A side since moving from Belgian club Genk in 2022 and is now rated as one of the strongest centre-backs in Italy.

A move away from Bologna appeared to be on the cards, with the club seeking at least €25 million to sell the Colombian centre-back. Juventus had been pursuing him for the longest time, while Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Como’s entry into the race. With no resolution over his future, Chelsea are now considering exploring a move for the 28-year-old centre-back.

Why are Chelsea interested in Jhon Lucumi?

Chelsea have some defensive issues owing to the departure of Marc Cucurella, which could force Xabi Alonso to adjust his plans at the back. Jorrel Hato could be used as a left-back if the Blues bring in Lucumi. Benoit Badiashile is also likely to leave in the coming period, which could open up space for the Colombian.

The club might also be concerned about Levi Colwill’s fitness, as he has only recently returned from a knee injury. Hence, the defender might not be able to play a consistent number of games, meaning that pursuing someone like Lucumi could make sense in that regard.

While Chelsea are also closing in on a move for Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria, Alonso might view Lucumi as competition for Colwill.

The Blues have recently shown interest in the Colombian, and the €25 million price point could be within their budget, though there is plenty of competition from clubs such as Manchester United and possibly other Italian sides.

What next for Jhon Lucumi?

Lucumi is certain to leave Bologna, and so far Juventus have been the front-runners for his signature. However, the Bologna centre-back may open the door to a move to Chelsea if a significant offer arrives, although he might also prefer to remain in Italy with Juventus or possibly Como.

Juventus are trying to offer players to Bologna to help sweeten the deal, but at the moment the asking price for Lucumi remains €25 million. What his next move will be remains uncertain, but a Premier League arrival would not come as a surprise.