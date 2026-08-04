Chelsea, Manchester United make move to sign Jhon Lucumi

Chelsea and Manchester United have initiated moves to sign Bologna defensive mainstay Jhon Lucumi before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, with both Premier League clubs making fresh moves for the Colombian international as the race for his signature begins to intensify.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Chelsea have entered the market for a new centre-back following several defenders likely to leave and have identified Lucumi as a serious target. The report adds that Manchester United have also renewed their interest in recent hours, setting up a potential battle between two English heavyweights.

While Lucumi is an integral part of their first-team setup and was involved in 43 games last season, his contract runs out next summer. As a result, Bologna are willing to negotiate his departure. They value him at €25 million plus a further €3 million in add-ons. While Juventus have already attempted to sign the Colombian this summer, their initial offer fell short of Bologna’s valuation.

Premier League giants to rival Juventus

Chelsea are reshaping their defensive unit under Xabi Alonso and have identified Lucumi as a serious target for the rebuild. The Turin giants had previously been regarded as Lucumi’s preferred destination, with the defender reportedly willing to wait for Juventus.

However, the growing interest from the Premier League could force him to reconsider his options, especially if English clubs are prepared to meet both Bologna’s €25 million asking price and the player’s salary expectations.

Chelsea currently have multiple centre-backs in their squad, but several are expected to leave before the transfer window closes. Deals have already been agreed for Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile, while further departures remain possible as the club streamlines its squad.

Despite their current squad depth, Chelsea are prioritising the arrival of an experienced left-footed central defender. Lucumi fits that profile perfectly and could provide valuable balance to Alonso’s backline.

Manchester United are seeking defensive reinforcements. The recurring injury concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have highlighted the need for greater depth, and Lucumi has emerged as a viable option capable of strengthening the squad immediately.

With Juventus still in the race but Chelsea and Manchester United now applying pressure, Bologna could soon find themselves at the centre of a transfer battle. Whether the Serie A club stand firm on their valuation or one of the Premier League sides decides to meet their demands remains one of the key storylines to watch.