Manchester United initiate move to sign Jhon Lucumi

Manchester United will look to sign 28-year-old Colombian international Jhon Lucumi from Serie A club Bologna this summer.

According to a report by Corriere di Bologna via Sport Witness, Jhon Lucumi is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Bologna defender.

Per Corriere di Bologna, the Premier League giants have “made a move” over a possible deal for Lucumi. The report has revealed that the Serie A club’s CEO Claudio Fenucci recently arrived at the pre-season campaign in South Tyrol to “fix a host of issues” midway through the transfer window.

How has Jhon Lucumi fared in Serie A?

Jhon Lucumi has made significant progress since joining Bologna from KRC Genk in July 2022. The 28-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for the Rossoblu, establishing himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in Serie A in the last four seasons.

The Colombian international has made over 150 appearances for Bologna thus far while chipping in with two goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Lucumi’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. A move to the Premier League may be on the cards for the player, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why do Manchester United need a centre-back?

Jhon Lucumi has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, even though Harry Maguire signed a new contract earlier this year. However, the former skipper is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

Additionally, there are concerns about Matthijs de Ligt’s fitness after he missed most of the 2025/26 season due to a lower back injury. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Atletico Madrid. Lucumi has thus emerged as a viable target, as he can be a like-for-like replacement for the left-footed Martinez.

Lucumi’s age profile also makes him an attractive target, as he can be a short-term solution for Manchester United before Ayden Heaven can take over as the first-choice centre-back in a few years. With the move initiated, Manchester United must engage in talks with Bologna to seal a deal for the Colombian international.