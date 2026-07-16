Atletico Madrid eyeing Lisandro Martinez swoop this summer

Atletico Madrid have initiated contact over a summer move for Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez, with the Spanish club exploring a La Liga move for the Argentine centre-back.

Lisandro Martinez has emerged as a target for Diego Simeone’s side as they look to strengthen their backline ahead of the new campaign. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have made their interest in Martinez known, with the player valued at €40 million; he previously impressed at Ajax in the Netherlands before making the switch to the Premier League.

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 and quickly became a key figure at Old Trafford thanks to his aggressive defending, excellent passing ability and leadership qualities. His mentality and competitive style have made him a popular figure among supporters, although injuries have disrupted his consistency during his spell in England.

Despite those setbacks, Martinez remains highly regarded across Europe, and Atletico believe his qualities could perfectly suit Simeone’s demanding defensive system. The Argentine coach has traditionally valued defenders who combine tactical intelligence with physical aggression, and the Manchester United defender fits that profile.

The potential move has gained further attention, according to reports suggesting that Martinez has been offered to Atlético Madrid as the Spanish club continues its search for a left-footed central defender. However, the details surrounding a possible proposal remain unclear, and Manchester United’s stance will likely play a crucial role in determining whether negotiations progress.

For Los Rojiblancos, signing Martínez would represent an opportunity to add experience and quality to their defensive unit. The club have been active in the market as they look to build a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe, with Simeone continuing to reshape his team.

Will Martinez leave Manchester United?

The opportunity to move to Spain could appeal to the World Cup-winning defender, especially with Atletico Madrid offering the chance to work under a coach who shares his competitive philosophy. Simeone’s reputation for building strong defensive teams could be another factor in attracting Martinez to the Metropolitano. Recent reports have also linked him with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, completing the deal may not be straightforward. Manchester United invested heavily to secure Martinez’s signature. Atletico Madrid will need to find an agreement that satisfies all parties if they want to bring the Argentine back to La Liga.

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Whether the move progresses depends on Manchester United’s willingness to sell and the clubs’ ability to agree terms before the window closes. For now, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner carries a price tag of €40 million.