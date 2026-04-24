Barcelona hope to secure bargain Lisandro Martinez transfer

Barcelona aim to sign 28-year-old Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United in a potential bargain deal worth €20-30 million this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has attracted the interest of Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are keen to strengthen their defensive unit by acquiring a left-footed centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season. They are targeting a summer move for approximately €20-30 million, as Martinez has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the English club.

Barcelona’s interest should further intensify as Manchester United remain open to cashing in on the South American defender due to “the inconsistent fitness issues that have hampered the centre-back” in recent seasons. The shortened contract term presents an opportunity for a reduced fee, making this a potential bargain acquisition for the Blaugrana.

Lisandro Martinez’s track record at Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has experienced a mixed journey since joining Manchester United from Ajax in a €55 million deal in July 2022. The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford carrying considerable expectations after Manchester United successfully competed with Arsenal for his signature. However, recurring fitness problems have disrupted his consistency over the past four seasons.

Despite these challenges, Martinez has demonstrated notable development during his Manchester United tenure, accumulating over 100 appearances across competitions. His technical proficiency on the ball combined with his defensive resilience has established him as a valuable asset. However, uncertainty surrounds his long-term future given his contract status. This situation has prompted interest from several elite European clubs, with Barcelona emerging as the primary suitor.

Can Barcelona complete Lisandro Martinez transfer this summer?

Lisandro Martinez has featured on Barcelona’s transfer radar for an extended period. The pursuit aligns with Barcelona’s tactical requirements, as they seek a left-footed centre-back with technical proficiency in possession alongside defensive solidity. Martinez’s ball-playing abilities and aggressive defensive approach satisfy these criteria perfectly.

The situation gains urgency as Andreas Christensen approaches the final days of his contract. Martinez has emerged as Barcelona’s preferred centre-back target, fulfilling their need for a technically gifted, defensively sound option. With Manchester United signaling openness to his departure, a summer exit appears increasingly probable.

Financially, Manchester United face no downside exposure if Martinez departs for €20-30 million, given his €11 million remaining book value following four years of amortisation. However, the Premier League club may resist a price at the lower end of Barcelona’s valuation. The transfer’s completion will ultimately depend on whether Manchester United and Barcelona can find common ground on the fee during the forthcoming window.