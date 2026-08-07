Manchester United ponder €25 million move for Jhon Lucumi, face Nottingham Forest threat

Manchester United are considering making a move for Bologna defensive mainstay Jhon Lucumi, amidst interest from rivals Nottingham Forest.

According to Corriere di Bologna via Sport Witness, Manchester United are weighing up whether to meet Bologna’s €25 million asking price for Jhon Lucumi, with Nottingham Forest also keeping a close eye on the experienced centre-back, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are among the clubs considering paying Bologna’s full valuation for the 28-year-old. The latest development represents the clearest indication yet that United could be prepared to make a serious move for the Colombian defender this summer.

Bologna already expect Lucumi to leave before the transfer window closes. Juventus have agreed personal terms with the player, who has previously favoured a move to Turin, but the Serie A club’s offers have so far failed to convince the Serie A club.

That has left the door open for Premier League clubs to enter the race. Manchester United are now assessing whether to match Bologna’s €25 million demand rather than attempting to negotiate a lower fee. The Serie A side believe their defender could attract further interest, potentially creating a bidding war for his signature.

Lucumi’s experience and consistent performances last season explain why there is growing interest in his services. The left-footed centre-back featured in 29 Serie A matches, starting 26 of them, while accumulating more than 2,200 minutes.

Lucumi could end up moving to England

Michael Carrick is looking for greater quality and experience in defence, particularly given the injury records of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt. Lucumi would offer a natural left-footed option at centre-back while providing the manager with another experienced player to rotate across a demanding campaign.

However, the Red Devils are not the only Premier League club monitoring the situation. Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in Lucumi as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

New manager Oliver Glasner is driving the Midlands club’s interest, and the Tricky Trees have already enquired about a potential transfer. Forest are seeking an experienced addition to their backline following the departure of Willy Boly, which has left them short of options at the back.

For Bologna, Lucumi’s departure now appears increasingly inevitable, but the club are in no rush to accept a below-market offer. Juventus remain interested, but their inability to meet Bologna’s valuation has allowed English clubs to emerge as serious contenders.