Douglas Luiz turns down Everton approach, focusing on Juventus

Douglas Luiz is determined to rebuild his career at Juventus despite courting widespread interest from the Premier League this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Douglas Luiz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a productive holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they recently submitted an enquiry for the 28-year-old Juventus midfielder.

Per Gazetta dello Sport, Luiz has rejected Everton and has no interest in leaving Juventus in the summer transfer window. With the former Aston Villa midfielder featuring in every pre-season game thus far, the Serie A giants are also ready to keep hold of him for the upcoming campaign.

Douglas Luiz and his Italian troubles

Douglas Luiz has endured a period of uncertainty since joining Juventus from Aston Villa in a deal worth €50 million in July 2024. The 28-year-old was among the best players in the Premier League at Villa, but he failed to replicate that form in Italy in his debut season.

The Brazilian international has not even managed 1,000 minutes of game time across 27 outings for Juventus thus far. The 2025/26 season was also frustrating, as loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa yielded sporadic appearances (only 1,591 minutes of game time across the two spells). However, Luiz’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs, including Everton, vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Everton mulled over signing Douglas Luiz last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a productive holding midfielder this summer due to Idrissa Gueye’s departure as a free agent.

Additionally, Merlin Rohl struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, while Tim Iroegbunam reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, despite signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, Everton must pursue another midfielder who can be an alternative to the summer arrival and James Garner, making Luiz a viable target.

While recent reports suggested that Luiz was open to joining Everton, those claims appear to be wide of the mark. With the Juventus midfielder determined to justify the €50 million outlay two years ago, Juventus appears committed to keeping him for the 2026/27 campaign.