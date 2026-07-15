Douglas Luiz open to Everton move as Juventus exit nears.

Everton are continuing to reshape their midfield as David Moyes looks to add experience and control ahead of the new season.

Everton’s summer recruitment has already addressed one major need through the arrival of Hayden Hackney, but further work is expected in central areas. The Toffees want a midfield capable of coping with the physical and tactical demands of a full Premier League campaign while also improving their control in possession.

That requirement has become more pressing because Idrissa Gueye is increasingly likely to leave when his contract expires despite Everton’s interest in contract talks. Tim Iroegbunam and Harrison Armstrong have also attracted interest, meaning they could lose depth even after completing their first midfield addition.

According to Football Insider, Douglas Luiz has now emerged as a realistic target, with the Brazilian understood to be open to joining Everton as he seeks a permanent return to the Premier League. Juventus are actively sounding out clubs and are prepared to consider offers despite his contract running until 2029.

The 28-year-old has no long-term future in Turin following a difficult period in Italy and two underwhelming loan spells last season. He divided the campaign between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, making 21 Premier League appearances without fully rebuilding the influence he once carried at Villa Park.

Everton’s interest is therefore based on both opportunity and proven ability. David Moyes wants at least one more senior midfielder alongside Hackney, James Garner, Merlin Rohl, Iroegbunam and Armstrong, and Luiz’s willingness to return to England gives the Merseyside club encouragement.

Why Luiz could restore balance to Everton’s midfield

From a tactical perspective, Luiz would provide a different profile from Everton’s existing options. He is most effective as a deep or left-sided central midfielder who can receive from defenders, resist pressure and progress possession through measured passing rather than constant forward running.

That would be particularly useful alongside Hackney. While the former Middlesbrough captain can carry the ball and contribute across larger areas, Luiz could hold his position, control tempo and give Everton a reliable first pass during build-up.

The player’s set-piece delivery would add another weapon, while his Premier League experience reduces the adaptation risk. At his best for Aston Villa, Luiz combined defensive positioning with progressive distribution and late arrivals around the penalty area.

The concern is his recent form. Everton would need to determine whether last season’s struggles reflected temporary instability or a broader physical decline. Juventus’s asking price and Luiz’s wages will also shape the feasibility of the deal.

Would Everton be the right place for Luiz to rebuild?

Everton could offer Luiz exactly what he currently needs; stability, responsibility and a defined role. He would not arrive as a speculative prospect but as a midfielder expected to organise the team and immediately raise its technical level. The move carries some risk after two disappointing loans, but if the financial package is sensible, this looks like a strong opportunity for both club and player.