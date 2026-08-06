Vinicius Junior expected to sign new deal with Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho involvement

Arsenal have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Vinicius Junior, as he is set to sign a new deal at Real Madrid following Jose Mourinho’s involvement.

Real Madrid are increasingly confident that Vinicius Junior will commit his long-term future to the club after a fresh round of contract talks, with manager Jose Mourinho playing a key role in convincing the Brazilian to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho has been personally involved in discussions over Vinicius’ future, making it clear to both the club and the player that he considers the winger a vital part of his long-term plans.

Sky Sports reports that Vinicius met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy on Wednesday for another round of contract negotiations. While the 26-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal, the latest discussions have reinforced the expectation that he will remain at the Spanish giants, and those conversations appear to have had the desired effect.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has also revealed that Real Madrid ended the day feeling increasingly optimistic that the Brazilian international will put pen to paper on a new contract after what have been described as productive talks.

Arsenal will have to look elsewhere

The developments represent a major setback for Arsenal, who have been monitoring the situation closely throughout the summer. The Premier League champions had identified Vinicius as a dream addition to their attack and were hoping the uncertainty surrounding his contract would open the door for negotiations.

Mikel Arteta is believed to view the Brazilian as capable of transforming Arsenal’s attack. The Spanish tactician wants a major upgrade on the left flank and the Real Madrid number 7 could be the best possible reinforcement for them.

His pace, creativity and ability to decide matches in the final third have made him an indispensable figure in Real Madrid’s attack, and the club have consistently maintained that extending his stay remains a priority.

Mourinho’s involvement has only strengthened that position, as the experienced manager has reportedly outlined an ambitious sporting project to Vinicius, assuring him that he will continue to play a central role as Real Madrid build towards another era of domestic and European success.

Although an official agreement has not yet been announced, optimism is growing inside the club that the remaining details can be resolved without major complications.