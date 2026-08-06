Liverpool set to accelerate Ibrahim Mbaye move

Liverpool are preparing to intensify their pursuit of PSG prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye as Andoni Iraola continues planning for the club’s long-term future in attack.

While Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s headline target from PSG, sources indicate the Reds are also working on a separate move for one of PSG’s brightest academy products. The 18-year-old winger has emerged as a genuine option for the Reds, with talks expected to gather pace during a crucial stage of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool making progress behind the scenes

Liverpool’s interest in Mbaye has been building for several weeks. The Reds have already established contact with the player’s representatives, with super-agent Jorge Mendes involved in discussions over a potential move to Anfield.

Caught Offside suggest Liverpool are increasingly confident of completing a deal, with Mbaye viewing Anfield as his preferred destination should he leave Paris this summer. Importantly, any move for Mbaye is understood to be independent of Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

Rather than choosing between the two, Liverpool believe both players could play different roles within Iraola’s evolving squad, with Mbaye viewed as a long-term investment capable of developing into one of Europe’s elite wide forwards.

PSG willing to consider sale

Despite Mbaye’s immense talent, PSG are believed to be open to offers. Reports from France suggest the teenager’s relationship with the club has become strained, with concerns reportedly raised internally over his fitness levels, dietary habits, and punctuality.

Those close to the player strongly dispute those claims, but it is understood that tensions between the two parties have contributed to PSG’s willingness to negotiate, and Liverpool have identified the situation as an opportunity.

Official talks with PSG are expected to begin soon, although the Ligue 1 champions are likely to demand between €40 million and €50 million before agreeing to sell one of their most highly regarded prospects. Liverpool, meanwhile, believe the player’s enthusiasm for the project could prove decisive during negotiations.

Calculated gamble or future superstar?

Any move would inevitably carry an element of risk as Mbaye is only 18 and has yet to establish himself as a regular under Luis Enrique, while the reported concerns surrounding his professionalism will naturally invite scrutiny.

However, Liverpool appear convinced that his ceiling outweighs those concerns. The club have seen examples elsewhere of gifted young players overcoming similar reputations. Manchester City’s success with Rayan Cherki has demonstrated that early questions over attitude do not necessarily define a player’s career if the environment is right.

Liverpool believe Anfield could provide exactly that environment. With Mohamed Salah’s departure leaving a significant void in attack, Mbaye is viewed not as an immediate replacement, but as a player capable of growing into one of the club’s key attacking figures over the coming years.

This feels like the type of transfer Liverpool have built their modern success upon. Mbaye is not the finished product, but few 18-year-olds are. If the reported issues at PSG are exaggerated or simply a consequence of a young player struggling for opportunities, then Liverpool could be acquiring one of Europe’s biggest attacking talents before his value explodes.

The reported €40-50 million price is substantial for an unproven teenager, but Liverpool’s recruitment team rarely makes these decisions lightly. If Barcola is the statement signing for the present, Mbaye looks like the investment for the future.