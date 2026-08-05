Newcastle United told to pay €85 million to sign Victor Froholdt

FC Porto will only sell 20-year-old Danish international Victor Froholdt this summer if suitors trigger his €85 million release clause.

According to a report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Victor Froholdt remains the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are desperate to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old FC Porto sensation.

Per Correio da Manha, there has been no contact between Newcastle and Porto over a possible move for Froholdt. However, the 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners have set their conditions to sell the Dane, and they will only sanction a departure if the Tyneside outfit trigger his €85 million release clause.

Victor Froholdt and his promising career so far

Victor Froholdt is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. The 20-year-old joined FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer, and he has been an instant hit at the Portuguese club. He hit the ground running at the Portuguese club and has been a regular in the middle of the park for the Portuguese club.

The Dane has amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 52 outings for FC Porto thus far while chipping in with nine goals and seven assists, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Newcastle United’s interest in Victor Froholdt addresses a pressing need at St. James’ Park. The Magpies were already combing the market for a versatile midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal. The issues have only compounded amid Bruno Guimaraes’s relentless links with Arsenal.

Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, while Newcastle have signed Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, they must sign another midfielder to complete the midfield rebuild, with Froholdt emerging as a viable target. Froholdt’s creativity and defensive cover could offset the void left by Guimaraes’s 9 goals and 8 assists in 41 games.

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The youngster is also evolving his game by adding defensive-minded attributes to his style of play. However, Porto’s €85 million asking price, combined with Froholdt’s reported loyalty to the 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners, remains the primary hurdle to Newcastle.