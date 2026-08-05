Newcastle United tell Nick Woltemade he is free to leave as Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United on alert

Newcastle United are prepared to sell Nick Woltemade and do not view him as part of their plans moving forward, with several Premier League teams interested.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle United have told Nick Woltemade to find a new club this summer, as they do not see him as central to their plans going forward. Aston Villa are being linked in the report, while Manchester United and Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors, with the two bigwigs on alert over a possible deal.

The German international was brought in as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak last summer, with Newcastle United reportedly paying £69 million to VfB Stuttgart. Initially, the signing justified the outlay, but his influence waned as the season progressed.

One observation was his tactical repositioning under Eddie Howe, who shifted from a No. 9 to attacking midfield and deeper roles. That may have weakened his case for a permanent berth. By the end of the 2025/26 season, reports indicated Woltemade was seeking an exit.

Is Nick Woltemade on the move?

The report highlights that Newcastle United have told Woltemade he is free to find a new club. The Magpies are willing to sell him for €65 million, which represents a slight loss on their investment.

When Newcastle signed him, potential suitors existed, and now the majority of reported interest comes from Premier League clubs. Aston Villa were keen earlier in the summer and could revive their pursuit, especially if they sell Ollie Watkins amid emerging interest in the England international. Unai Emery would likely see value in reuniting with the striker, though the fee will be crucial to any deal.

What next for Woltemade?

Manchester United and Liverpool present a more attractive prospect, even though Aston Villa, like both bigwigs, are also competing in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are searching for a striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee, who remains linked with Juventus.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could pursue Woltemade once winger priorities are resolved. Moreover, they might seek competition for former Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak given the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, as they cannot go into the new season with one senior striker in their ranks.

While the player’s 10 goals and five assists last season proved respectable, a fresh start may suit both player and club, considering he is unsettled by tactical uncertainty and Newcastle’s decision.