Fulham close to signing Shea Charles as talks advance

Fulham are making progress in negotiations to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles as Alvaro Arbeloa continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Cottagers have already completed two significant deals this summer, but Arbeloa remains determined to add more youth, energy and Championship experience to a squad that has several senior players approaching the final stages of their contracts.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Fulham are working on a deal for Charles, with discussions now advancing. The transfer has not yet been completed, but the London club are increasingly well placed to secure the 22-year-old’s signature. The proposed deal could be worth around £25 million, with Fulham currently leading Leeds United in the race for the Northern Ireland international.

Fulham move ahead of Leeds in the transfer race

Charles has attracted considerable interest following an impressive campaign with Southampton. The midfielder played an important role as the Saints reached the Championship play-offs, although their season ended in extraordinary circumstances when they were removed from the competition following the Spygate scandal.

Leeds reportedly submitted two offers for Charles, but Southampton rejected both proposals. Fulham have since moved into a stronger position by progressing talks over a package that may satisfy the beleaguered Championship club. Charles came through Manchester City’s academy before joining Southampton and has already accumulated more than 100 Championship appearances despite being only 22.

His experience, defensive discipline and ability to operate in several midfield roles have made him an attractive target for Arbeloa, who wants to reduce the average age of Fulham’s squad while maintaining proven quality.

Arbeloa continuing his ambitious Fulham rebuild

Fulham’s pursuit of Charles comes amid uncertainty surrounding Sasa Lukic. The Serbian midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and is attracting interest from newly promoted Ipswich Town. His possible departure would create an additional need for reinforcements in the middle of the pitch.

Arbeloa has already used his Real Madrid connections to strengthen the squad. Cesar Palacios joined from the Spanish giants for approximately £8.5 million, while striker Gonzalo Garcia arrived in a deal worth around £34.3 million as a long-term replacement for Raul Jimenez.

Fulham have also been linked with another Real Madrid youngster, Thiago Pitarch, as Arbeloa continues targeting players familiar with his tactical demands. Charles would bring a different profile. Unlike the Madrid academy graduates, he already understands the intensity and physicality of English football and should require less adaptation.

Charles would be another intelligent addition to Fulham’s increasingly youthful squad. At 22, he already possesses the senior experience of a much older midfielder and has demonstrated that he can handle the demands of a long Championship season.

The reported fee is substantial, but Fulham would be paying for both immediate reliability and long-term development potential. With Leeds having two bids rejected and Lukic’s future uncertain, Arbeloa’s side appear to have chosen the right moment to accelerate. Unless talks unexpectedly stall, Charles now looks well placed to become Fulham’s third signing of the summer.