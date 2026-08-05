Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Antoine Mendy

Crystal Palace will look to sign 22-year-old Senegalese international Antoine Mendy from Ligue 1 club OGC Nice this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Fiorentina and Udinese are also interested in Antoine Mendy, with the two Serie A clubs submitting enquiries for a summer move. However, they may have fallen behind Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 22-year-old OGC Nice centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Per Foot Mercato, the Eagles are “following the situation closely” and have shown the “most pressing interest” among all the suitors. Meanwhile, OGC Nice will not stand in the Marseille-born defender’s way, with the Ligue 1 club demanding €15 million to part ways with him in the coming weeks.

Antoine Mendy and his career so far

Antoine Mendy has established himself as one of the most promising young centre-backs since breaking into the first-team squad at OGC Nice. Born in Marseille, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in France before choosing Senegal as his national side. After progressing through the academies at Burel FC and SC Air Bel, he graduated from OGC Nice’s youth division.

Mendy has made nearly 100 appearances for OGC Nice while chipping in with two goals and two assists. His progress has drawn attention from several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors.

Why are Crystal Palace interested?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Antoine Mendy addresses a defensive gap at the South London club. The Eagles were under pressure after selling Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this year, and Chelsea’s recent signing of Maxence Lacroix has compounded the problem.

Several candidates, including Arthur Theate, have thus emerged in Crystal Palace’s wishlist. Mendy fits the profile, as he is a young, physically imposing centre-back capable of becoming a long-term solution for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners. With an asking price of €15 million, the deal is financially accessible to Palace.

With the South London club “pressing” the most in the battle for the youngster’s signature, a move to Selhurst Park appears to be on the cards for the Senegalese international unless the Serie A clubs intensify their efforts to secure his services.