Coventry City rival Leeds United in Zian Flemming chase

Coventry City have entered the race to sign Burnley forward Zian Flemming as Frank Lampard looks to add proven Premier League quality ahead of the club’s return to the top flight.

The Sky Blues are keen to strengthen their attack before the new season begins and have identified Flemming as a player capable of making an immediate impact. Brentford and Leeds United are also monitoring the 28-year-old, while interest is understood to extend beyond England.

According to Football Insider, Coventry are now positioning themselves as serious contenders for the Dutchman, who is increasingly likely to leave Burnley following their relegation to the Championship.

Coventry target proven top-flight output

Flemming finished last season as Burnley’s leading scorer after producing an impressive return in difficult circumstances. The former Millwall attacker scored 11 Premier League goals from only 21 starts, with his total across all competitions reaching 12 goals. That output has encouraged several clubs to believe he can be an effective top-flight forward in a more competitive side.

Coventry are familiar with Flemming from his time in the Championship and believe his physicality, finishing and ability to operate in different attacking roles would strengthen Lampard’s options. The newly promoted side are searching for players who understand English football and can adapt immediately to the demands of a relegation battle. Flemming fits that brief and could provide either competition for the central striker position or support from a deeper attacking role.

Leeds and Brentford are still in the race

Coventry face significant competition for Flemming’s signaure as Leeds have identified him as a potential solution as Daniel Farke looks to reduce his reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals. Brentford have already made an enquiry into the forward’s availability and remain among his strongest admirers.

Several European clubs are also believed to be monitoring developments, increasing the prospect of a competitive bidding process. Burnley would prefer to retain their leading scorer for a promotion campaign, but club officials recognise that interest from Premier League teams will be difficult to resist. The Clarets are reportedly expecting formal offers in the coming weeks.

Flemming is also understood to favour remaining in the top flight rather than returning to Championship football, which strengthens the position of Coventry, Leeds, and Brentford. The main question is likely to be Burnley’s valuation.

The Clarets are under no obligation to sell cheaply and will want compensation that reflects Flemming’s productivity and importance. However, his desire to play Premier League football may eventually place pressure on the Clarets to negotiate. Coventry’s newly promoted status could offer Flemming a prominent role, while Leeds and Brentford may provide greater squad stability. His decision is therefore likely to depend on playing guarantees as much as the financial package.

Coventry’s interest makes sense because Flemming offers exactly what a newly promoted side needs such as experience, physical presence and evidence that he can score in the Premier League. Eleven goals from 21 starts in a relegated Burnley team is an excellent return.

Leeds and Brentford may appear safer sporting options, but Coventry could offer the clearest pathway to becoming a central figure. If Lampard can convince Flemming that he will lead the attack rather than merely provide depth, the Sky Blues have a genuine chance of winning this increasingly competitive race.