Aston Villa line up £30 million move for Marc Bernal

Aston Villa will look to sign 19-year-old Spanish midfield prodigy Marc Bernal from Barcelona in a deal worth £30 million this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Marc Bernal is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have identified the 19-year-old Barcelona wonderkid as a top target.

However, per The Sun, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners face an uphill task to sign Bernal due to Barcelona’s stance on his future. The report has suggested that Hansi Flick views the Spaniard “as an important star of the future” and prompted the Blaugrana to declare him as “untouchable” amid his Premier League links.

Marc Bernal and his career so far

Marc Bernal has established himself as one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. Born in Berga, the teenage sensation began his youth career at CE Berga and also represented Gimnastic Manresa before graduating from Barcelona’s academy.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut at the onset of the 2024/25 season before a long-term knee injury ended his campaign prematurely. Bernal has made 36 appearances for Barcelona thus far while contributing five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Spanish midfield prospect has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his exploits, with Premier League outfits, in particular, vying for his signature.

Can Aston Villa sign Bernal?

Aston Villa must address their midfield concerns after Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United earlier this summer. The Villans have already bolstered their squad by signing Johan Manzambi from SC Freiburg. However, the Swiss international will replace Morgan Rogers after the English international joined Chelsea in a record deal.

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners need to sign at least two midfielders, as Amadou Onana will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury. So, with midfield overhaul a top objective for Villa, Bernal has emerged as a top target for the West Midlands club.

However, while Aston Villa will test Barcelona’s resolve with a bid worth £30 million, a summer move will be a tall order due to Barcelona’s stance. Other Premier League clubs have also faced a stumbling block due to Barcelona’s unwillingness to sell, and the Villans need to keep their options open to continue the midfield revamp in the final month of the summer transfer window.