Newcastle United are targeting Angelo Stiller as a potential replacement for departing captain Bruno Guimaraes, with an opening bid of €35 million reportedly under consideration.

According to Sebastien Vidal, the Magpies are preparing to open talks with VfB Stuttgart, though the German outfit are widely expected to demand significantly more than the initial €35 million offer. The Magpies potentially view the German midfielder as a direct repalcement for Bruno Guimaraes, who is expected to leave St. James’ Park in the coming period.

Arsenal remain heavily linked with Bruno Guimaraes, with the Magpies skipper widely expected to leave during this window. Newcastle have also lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, compounding the need for swift midfield reinforcement.

Newcastle United have held an interest in Stiller, having considered the German midfielder as a possible addition to replace departing stars. Sebastien Vidal points to the 25-year-old coming in as a replacement for Guimaraes, with the Magpies potentially opening talks with Stuttgart.

Vidal insists that Newcastle United’s opening offer could be in the region of €35 million, which seems significantly lower than what Stuttgart reportedly wanted earlier. The 25-year-old German midfielder had a complex release clause in his contract, but that no longer exists.

Stuttgart reportedly bought out the release clause and are now in a position to demand a significant fee for the player. A €35 million opening bid is likely to fall short; Newcastle will need to negotiate upward to meet Stuttgart’s valuation. Ultimately, the player’s decision will hinge on whether the offer competes with rival European interest.

Is Angelo Stiller a good option to replace Guimaraes?

Stiller came through the ranks at Bayern Munich, although he made only three senior appearances for the Bavarian club. He has since gained considerable experience in Germany, featuring 52 times for TSG Hoffenheim before joining Stuttgart, for whom he has made 133 appearances across all competitions.

At 25, Stiller has the experience to transition to the Premier League; a summer move represents a natural next step in his career. However, filling the shoes of Guimaraes may prove challenging, though he could establish himself as a key player for the Magpies in the coming period if he ends up moving to St. James’ Park.