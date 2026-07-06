Newcastle United eyeing summer move for Angelo Stiller

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his midfield options during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from German outlet BILD, Newcastle United are among several European clubs monitoring Angelo Stiller, who has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s standout performers over the past two seasons. The VfB Stuttgart midfielder is believed to have a release clause worth around €36.5 million, making him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking proven quality at a relatively reasonable price.

Newcastle United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, looking to add depth and midfield balance to Howe’s squad. Stiller’s ability to dictate the tempo from deep, combined with his defensive awareness and passing range, has made him a player of significant interest across Europe.

Sandro Tonali has joined Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle need to replace him. The German international seems like the perfect replacement on paper, though recent reports have linked them with other midfielders, including Johan Manzambi.

The German international enjoyed another impressive campaign with Stuttgart, playing a pivotal role in the club’s Bundesliga performances. Comfortable operating as a defensive midfielder or in a deeper playmaking role, Stiller has built a reputation for his composure in possession and his ability to launch attacks from the back.

Can Newcastle United win the race to sign Stiller?

Eddie Howe has consistently targeted technically gifted players capable of thriving in a high-intensity system, and Stiller’s profile fits that mould. However, Newcastle United are unlikely to have a straightforward path to securing his signature. The Tyneside club face stiff competition from several heavyweight clubs, including Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid, all of whom have been linked with the Stuttgart star in recent weeks.

Despite the growing interest, Stuttgart are reluctant to lose one of their key players. The Bundesliga club remain keen to retain Stiller, whose current contract runs until 2028. Nevertheless, the existence of a release clause means Die Schwaben could have little control over the situation if an interested club decides to meet the required fee.

For Newcastle United, adding another high-calibre midfielder would be a further statement of intent as they continue building a squad capable of consistently competing at the top end of the Premier League. While the club already boasts quality options in midfield, Stiller’s tactical intelligence and versatility would provide Howe with greater flexibility throughout a demanding campaign.