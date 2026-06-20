Angelo Stiller reportedly has a complex release clause in his contract that may be designed to urge interested parties to trigger the terms as early as possible

Angelo Stiller’s release clause contains a World Cup deadline that may force Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United to move quickly. According to Hooligan-Football, the clause, valued at $46 million, which might reporteldy could expire when Germany exits the tournament, currently underway in North America.

Hooligan-Football reports a complex release clause in Stiller’s contract may force Premier League clubs to act quickly. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all tracked Stiller in recent months. Manchester United has shown the keenest interest, while Liverpool are also pursuing a midfielder. Chelsea may engage if they sell Enzo Fernandes.

Stuttgart are eager to maximise the value of the German international midfielder. There is a release clause in his contract with plenty of complexities attached. The clause’s validity hinges on Germany’s World Cup progress; it expires when the national team is eliminated.

The report explains that Stuttgart have the power to remove the release clause altogether by paying a sum of $2.3 million directly to the player, which would give them significant leverage when negotiating fresh terms with suitors, although previous reports have stated they may have already done so.

What’s next for Angelo Stiller?

With credible sources also confirming the mechanism of the release clause in his contract after Stuttgart exercised the mechanism to do so, the German side may now demand a significant fee to sell him. The report also claims they might open negotiations with suitors at a starting point of $57 million, which is significantly more than the $46 million clause he had in his deal.

Manchester United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer. Despite agreeing on a move for Atalanta’s Ederson, they are now intent on landing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham. Despite recent links to Tottenham, the Portuguese midfielder reportedly prefers a switch to Old Trafford rather than the north London outfit, strengthening United’s pursuit.

Stuttgart’s $57 million opening bid sets a clear premium over Stiller’s $46 million clause. If the World Cup timeline accelerates the decision, clubs must move within weeks rather than months.