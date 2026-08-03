Manchester United poised to sanction loan exit for Chido Obi-Martin this summer

Manchester United are ready to sanction a temporary departure of their teenage attacking sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

According to a report from Tipsbladet, Manchester United are open to sending highly rated striker Chido Obi-Martin out on loan this summer, with the club believing the teenager would benefit from regular senior football to accelerate his development.

There is significant interest in the 18-year-old forward from clubs in England and across Europe. While Manchester United have traditionally preferred to keep their youngest prospects within the club’s setup, they now believe he is ready to take the next step in his development. The Red Devils are not under pressure to sanction a move and would only approve a loan if they believe it represents the right opportunity for the player.

Chido Obi-Martin joined Manchester United towards the end of 2024 after leaving Arsenal’s youth academy and has quickly established himself as one of the club’s brightest attacking prospects. He has been on fire for their Under-21 side, scoring 19 goals in 40 appearances, further strengthening his reputation as a prolific finisher.

A loan departure looks ideal for Obi-Martin

Despite those numbers, first-team opportunities have remained limited for the young striker. He has trained with the senior squad on several occasions but was only included in one Premier League matchday squad and is currently some way down the pecking order under manager Michael Carrick.

His absence from the pre-season tour of Scandinavia has raised questions about his immediate future. Although fit and available for selection, the youngster was not included in the travelling squad, even as several other academy players were handed opportunities to impress.

A loan move could provide the valuable senior experience needed to accelerate his progress. Senior strikers are under pressure at Old Trafford; the loan market offers young attackers a pathway to minutes while freeing roster space for incoming signings.

Manchester United’s plans may also depend on developments in the transfer market. Joshua Zirkzee is widely expected to leave Old Trafford before the window closes, while the club are exploring the possibility of signing another striker to provide support for Benjamin Sesko.

Should United fail to bring in another centre-forward, they could decide to keep the youngster around as additional attacking cover. However, with regular first-team minutes likely to remain difficult to come by, a temporary move appears to be the more beneficial option for both the player and the club.