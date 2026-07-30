Manchester United contemplate Bosman move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United remain determined to strengthen their attacking department before the new season, with manager Michael Carrick keen to add another centre-forward capable of competing at the highest level.

While Benjamin Sesko is expected to lead the line, the Red Devils are exploring several options to ensure they have sufficient depth for a demanding campaign that includes domestic and European commitments.

Rather than rushing into the market, United are weighing up a mix of experienced and emerging forwards before deciding where to invest. Among the names under serious consideration is free-agent striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose availability presents an attractive opportunity for the club.

Vlahovic emerges as an attractive free-agent option

According to Fichajes, Manchester United view Vlahovic as one of three leading candidates to strengthen their forward line. The 26-year-old Serbian international became a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of last season, meaning United would not need to negotiate a transfer fee.

Instead, any deal would centre around agreeing a signing bonus and personal terms, making the move financially appealing despite the striker’s high-profile reputation. Vlahović’s experience at the top level and proven goalscoring record make him an ideal candidate to compete directly with Benjamin Šeško for the starting role.

With Joshua Zirkzee attracting interest from Italy and potentially leaving Old Trafford this summer, adding another natural No. 9 has become an increasingly important objective.

Vlahovic is not the only striker on Manchester United’s shortlist.

Chelsea forward Liam Delap has also been discussed following his difficult spell at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old managed just two goals and four assists in 41 appearances after joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town for £30 million in 2025.

Chelsea are understood to be willing to facilitate his departure after strengthening their attack with João Pedro and Danny Welbeck, while Delap’s representatives have held discussions with several clubs, including Manchester United and Leeds United. Another option is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The England international continues to impress in the Premier League, but Villa’s valuation is expected to make negotiations considerably more challenging than a move for Vlahović or Delap.

Manchester United are expected to accelerate their assessment of all three candidates during the opening week of August as they seek to finalise their attacking plans before the Premier League season begins.

From a financial perspective, Vlahović looks like the most logical opportunity. Signing an experienced striker without paying a transfer fee allows Manchester United to allocate more of their budget elsewhere while still adding proven quality to the squad. Watkins would arguably offer the safest Premier League option but is likely to command a significant fee, while Delap remains more of a developmental prospect after an underwhelming spell at Chelsea. If the overall financial package is manageable, Vlahović could prove to be the smartest piece of business available to United this summer.