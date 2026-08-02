Leeds United set to hold fresh talks with Brenden Aaronson

Leeds United are set to open contract talks with Brenden Aaronson this summer, with the American and the club aligned on a renewal.

According to Football Insider, there is plenty of optimism from Leeds United and Brenden Aaronson’s end over agreeing on a new deal. The Elland Road outfit are set to sit down for talks with the American’s camp, with the playmaker eager to continue at the club.

Brenden Aaronson had to work hard to win back the trust of the Elland Road faithful after his loan spell at Union Berlin for the 2023/24 campaign did not leave a good impression. He returned for 2024/25 and proved crucial to Leeds United’s resurgence in the EFL Championship, playing a key role in their promotion push and establishing himself as a central creative force under Daniel Farke.

Leeds United had initiated contract talks with Aaronson back in April, according to reports, with concerns about losing the American on a free transfer next summer. Having spent €29 million to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg, the investment has worked out from a Leeds United perspective, and the club want to continue their association.

While Leeds United are eager to agree a new deal, they are yet to open concrete talks with the American’s camp despite bringing up the idea several months ago. Aaronson is also reportedly keen to stay and continue playing for the club, and with all parties on the same page, it is only a matter of time before an extension is announced.

There were reported links with Julian Brandt, who has since joined Ajax on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund last season. The idea of chasing the German playmaker may have been tied to the possibility of Aaronson leaving, but at the moment Leeds United appear solely focused on extending the American’s deal at Elland Road.

Brenden Aaronson key for Daniel Farke

Aaronson operates as a fluid attacking midfielder, capable of supporting from deep or pushing into the box alongside the main striker. He also features at times in Farke’s midfield setup. For Farke, Aaronson’s ability to operate across the front line and midfield provides tactical flexibility and creative thrust, assets that will be critical as Leeds push for a strong 2026/27 campaign.

Last season, he scored four goals and provided five assists to help Leeds United to a respectable 14th-place finish in the Premier League. With all parties aligned, an extension is likely imminent; resolving the contract question will allow Farke to build his side around Aaronson’s creativity ahead of the new campaign.