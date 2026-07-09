Brenden Aaronson wants Leeds United stay as contract talks

Brenden Aaronson reportedly wants to continue at Leeds United, with fresh contract talks expected to commence once he returns to the club.

Brenden Aaronson is poised for fresh contract talks at Leeds United, per Football Insider, with the American keen to extend his deal beyond its 2027 expiry once he returns for pre-season. Both Leeds United and the 25-year-old appear aligned on extending his contract, with both parties leaning towards an agreement on fresh terms.

It has not all been smooth sailing for Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United, especially when the American decided to leave the club on loan during the 2023–24 season following their relegation. He spent a season on loan at Union Berlin, but returned to help the side regain promotion to the Premier League.

Aaronson played a key role during the 2024–25 Championship season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 46 games. He maintained his importance in their return season to the top flight, scoring four goals and assisting five times in 37 appearances, as Daniel Farke’s side secured a strong finish to the campaign.

Farke’s system and Leeds’ extension plans

Farke views Aaronson as a key part in his system and wants continuity with the 25-year-old playmaker, who has only a year left on his deal. The German tends to play a system with a back three and five men in midfield, with two strikers, while the American can either slot into an advanced midfield role or operate as a second striker.

Either way, he is integral to Farke’s plans, and Leeds had intended to open contract talks as early as April in the hope of finding common ground with the player’s camp. At the time, the club were fully committed to extending his deal beyond the 2027 expiry date, and that stance has not changed.

Aaronson now wants to continue with Leeds, which means both the player and the outfit are aligned in what they want. Fresh contract talks are expected to begin once the 25-year-old playmaker returns for pre-season following his World Cup campaign with the USMNT.

Leeds eager to keep other 2027 contract holders

Leeds United also agreed a deal for Harry Wilson, as per David Ornstein, which adds competition in Aaronson’s position. However, the fresh signing reflects Leeds’ broader strategy to bolster their squad depth for their Premier League campaign.

Aaronson is one of six players whose contracts run until 2027, including Lucas Nmecha, Maximilian Wöber, Joe Gelhardt, Ilia Gruev, and Joel Piroe. The latter could still leave for a reasonable offer, as Leeds United are rumoured to want a new striker this summer, which could end his spell at Leeds. However, with the others, Leeds are expected to explore extensions, at least with key performers like Nmecha and Wöber.