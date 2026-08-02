Chelsea set to offer double-your-money deal to Joao Pedro amid Barcelona links

Chelsea are ready to offer Joao Pedro a new contract that could see the Brazilian double his current earnings, with a deal expected to move forward.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are working on a new contract for Joao Pedro that could reportedly double the Brazilian’s salary and extend his stay until 2033, underlining his importance to the project.

Chelsea signed Joao Pedro in a £60 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Brazilian has impressed in his first season at Stamford Bridge. He scored 20 times and provided nine assists across all competitions for the West Londoners, placing him among their best centre-forwards in the era under the new ownership.

The Blues are now making a double-your-money offer to keep him for longer than his current agreement, which runs until 2032.

Barcelona interest and Chelsea’s resolve

Pedro’s impressive first season at Stamford Bridge did attract interest from elsewhere, as TEAMtalk states that Barcelona viewed him as a viable alternative to Julian Alvarez, according to reports. The Catalans have so far failed to sign the Argentine international, and any further stumbling blocks could bring them back into the hunt for the Brazilian.

Chelsea have no plans to sell Pedro, and their offer of a new deal underlines the player’s importance to the project. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Brazilian is expected to sign the new deal, with its duration running until 2033 and including a significant pay rise.

The Blues are making room within their squad to accommodate the substantial salary increase for Pedro, as they are willing to sell Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu, according to the report. Offloading those three underperforming forwards would free up funds to increase the Brazilian’s wages, while also allowing Chelsea to use the money to further strengthen the side.

Building the attack around Pedro

There are visible signs that the club are eager to build a formidable attacking setup for the long term, and they have put in considerable effort this summer. The signing of Morgan Rogers and the arrival of Danny Welbeck both point towards building with Pedro as the main man in the final third.

Xabi Alonso wants the Brazilian to excel in his system, and getting rid of other forwards while bringing in Welbeck to provide support is a sound strategy. The idea of Rogers and Cole Palmer operating behind Pedro signals that Chelsea are buying players to facilitate the growth of their striker. The attacker is now expected to sign the new deal and remain at the club for the long term.