Everton eyeing summer move for Ethan Wheatley

Everton are keen on acquiring the services of Manchester United academy star Ethan Wheatley this summer.

Everton are preparing to make a formal approach for Manchester United youngster Ethan Wheatley, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Toffees have registered firm interest in the 20-year-old striker and are working on a proposal as they prepare to open official talks with Manchester United.

While discussions between the two clubs have not yet begun, Everton are expected to make a concrete move in the coming days. David Moyes continues to identify promising young talents capable of strengthening the club’s long-term project, and the in-demand Wheatley fits that profile.

The English youth international has been part of Manchester United’s academy setup since 2015 and has steadily progressed through the youth ranks. Regarded as one of the club’s brightest attacking prospects, the 2006-born forward has done wonders for their Under-21 side (28 appearances, 14 goals and two assists).

The youngster gained valuable senior experience through loan moves last season. The striker spent the first half of the campaign at Northampton Town, where he made 25 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

He was then recalled and sent on loan to Bradford City for the second half of the season. However, the second half of the campaign did not really go according to plan for him as he featured in just 12 matches and didn’t contribute towards a goal.

Why are Everton interested in Wheatley?

The 20-year-old is a tall, athletic centre-forward who combines pace with an impressive work rate. Wheatley has earned praise for his composure in front of goal, making him an exciting long-term prospect despite his limited senior experience.

Everton believe those qualities could make him an ideal addition to their squad. Although Moyes already has Thierno Barry and Beto in his forward options, the Scottish manager is eager to increase competition in the final third. Additionally, recent reports have linked Barry with RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a player capable of developing alongside the club’s existing forwards while providing another option in attack. Competition for places in the first team at Manchester United remains fierce, and a permanent move or another loan spell could provide Wheatley with the consistent senior football he needs at this stage of his career.