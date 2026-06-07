Schalke interested in Ethan Wheatley, Manchester United will only sanction loan exit

Newly-promoted Bundesliga club Schalke are keen on acquiring the services of Manchester United attacking sensation Ethan Wheatley.

Schalke, having secured their return to the Bundesliga, are keen on signing Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley on loan, according to Football Insider. The Red Devils will not sanction a permanent departure but are open to a temporary loan switch.

Wheatley has progressed through the academy at Old Trafford. Officially promoted to the first team last summer, the 20-year-old spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Northampton Town and Bradford City, recording 37 matches across competitions, three goals and four assists.

The youngster is set to return to his parent club, but he is unlikely to secure a prominent role under Michael Carrick next season. That makes a temporary departure attractive to all parties.

Despite a modest goal tally, Manchester United officials rate him highly and view his long-term trajectory positively. They continue to back his development, though his path to regular first-team football remains unclear. As a result, Schalke are reportedly keen to sign him on loan in the upcoming transfer window.

Wheatley could target top-flight experience in Germany

Schalke won the German second division title in the 2025/26 season and are preparing for their return to the Bundesliga. They seek greater quality in the final third, and Wheatley could prove an interesting addition. His physical presence and clinical finishing would address Schalke’s attacking depth in their top-flight return.

The Royal Blues have reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a potential move. Both parties have explored different formulas for the deal, though the Premier League giants are intent on avoiding a permanent sale. With his contract running until 2028, the club view a loan as the optimal path to preserve his development while affording him regular first-team football elsewhere.

While Schalke have several attacking options in their squad, Wheatley’s youth and energy would offer a dimension that could invigorate their campaign. He represents a calculated gamble on potential for a newly promoted side.

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With Edin Dzeko’s future uncertain, a loan move for Wheatley represents a wager on youth and upside. If Dzeko agrees to a new contract, the veteran striker could mentor Wheatley through Schalke’s top-flight comeback season.